Samsung Art Store brings Hyun Kim Art to the Frame

The Samsung Art Store offers a wide range of art for Samsung’s The Frame TV, and now Samsung is adding art from children’s book illustrator Hyun Kim.

Samsung Art Store is a remarkable service for The Frame, the award-winning lifestyle TV that gives viewers new ways to enjoy artwork from the comfort of their home. The art subscription platform provides access to an expansive range of artworks, giving users the power to transform their living room into their own personal art gallery.

Hyun Kim has been working as an artist for 20 years since he made his debut as a children’s book illustrator. His most famous painting, “Gooly Gooly Friends,” is known for its adorable animals with vibrant colors and a sense of warmth. Inspired by his daily experiences, Kim’s work is playfully cheerful and appeals to both children and adults.

The collaboration with Samsung Art Store focused mainly on the cheerful and lovely characters from “Gooly Gooly Friends” and was hugely popular among users. What artworks are you displaying on the Art Store this time and why?

Most of the previous works displayed on the Art Store were simple and bright character pictures.

As a children’s book illustrator, I always try my best to portray the world as seen through the eyes of children. That’s why many have said my work brings back childhood memories.

You can find out more details about the new art available from Hyun Kim and the Samsung Art Store over at Samsung at the link below.

