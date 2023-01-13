Sharper psychological thriller coming to Apple TV+

Apple has released a new trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller named Sharper, that will be premiering in select theatres worldwide before streaming on the Apple TV+ service next month. Sharper stars Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, John Lithgow, Justice Smith, and Briana Middleton and will be available to watch in theatres from February 10 2023 and will be streaming on the Apple TV+ service from February 17, 2023 onwards.

“No one is who they seem in Sharper, a neo-noir thriller of secrets and lies, set amongst New York City’s bedrooms, barrooms and boardrooms. Characters compete for riches and power in a high stakes game of ambition, greed, lust and jealousy that will keep audiences guessing until the final moment. “

Sharper psychological thriller

“Hailing from Apple Original Films and A24, Sharper is directed by Benjamin Caron and features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, newcomer Briana Middleton and John Lithgow. The film is produced by Jessica Switch and Erik Feig of Picturestart along with Julianne Moore, Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, and written by Gatewood and Tanaka. Julia Hammer and Amy Herman serve as executive producers.”

Earlier this month Apple also released a new trailer for the upcoming Foundation Season 2.

Source : Apple





