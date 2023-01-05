Foundation S2 trailer released by Apple TV+

Apple has released a new teaser trailer for the second season of its epic science-fiction TV series based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov. Foundation S2 will premiere exclusively on the Apple TV+ streaming service during the summer months of 2023 and continues the story from the first season which is now available to watch for all Apple TV+ subscribers.

“We have been so excited to watch global audiences embrace the captivating, suspenseful and breathtaking thrill ride that is ‘Foundation,’” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We know how long fans of these beloved Asimov stories have waited to see his iconic work brought to life as a visually spectacular event series and now we can’t wait to showcase even more of the richly layered world, compelling storytelling and stunning world-building that David S. Goyer has created in season two.”

Foundation S2 trailer

“Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Foundation stars SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Emmy Award nominee Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn; and Alfred Enoch as Raych.”

“Led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, Foundation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross also serving as executive producers.”

Source : Apple TV





