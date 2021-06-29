Foundation science-fiction TV series premiers Sept 24th

Foundation a new science-fiction Apple TV+ series will be premiering on the Apple streaming service from September 24th, the new Apple original TV series is based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov. Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire and stars Jared Harris, Lee Pace and Lou Llibell explains Apple. Foundation has been executive produced by Robyn Asimov, David S. Goyer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross .

“The Foundation Apple TV series stars SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Emmy Award nominee Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn; and Alfred Enoch as Raych. Led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, Foundation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross also serving as executive producers.”

Jump over to the official Apple TV streaming website for more details, imagery and to book the TV series to make sure you don’t miss out when it premiers in a few months time on Apple TV+ September 24th 2021

Source : Apple TV+

