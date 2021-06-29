Apple TV+ gets 25 combined Daytime Emmy Award nominations

Apple has announced that it has received 25 combined Daytime Emmy Award nominations for its TV shows on its Apple TV+ streaming platform.

The 25 nominations include six previous nominations they had received for this year, with an additional 19 nominations recently announced.

In just its second year of eligibility, Apple TV+ earned Daytime Emmy Award nominations for “Long Way Up” (3), “Ghostwriter” (9), “Helpsters” (4), “Stillwater” (4), “Helpsters Help You” (1) and “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth” (4). These nominations include Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series for “Stillwater,” Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated Program for “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program for “Long Way Up,” and Outstanding Short Form Children’s Program for “Helpsters Help You.”

This year’s nominations follow last year’s landmark Daytime Emmy Award wins for Apple TV+. After earning the Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Programming for “Ghostwriter,” as well as Outstanding Single Camera Editing for “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10,” Apple TV+ became the first streaming service to win Daytime Emmys in its first year of eligibility.

it will be interesting to see if they win any awards.

