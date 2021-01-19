Apple TV+ free trial extended until July 2021

Apple is extending their free trial of their Apple TV+ subscription service until July 2021, this is something they did back in October of last year.

The free trial was due to end at the end of this month and now it will finish at the end of July 2021, there is also good news for any paid subscribers.

Anyone which has already paid for the subscription will get a refund, so basically paid subscribers are getting Apple TV+ free until the end of July.

Apple’s streaming service still has limited content when compared to the likes of Netflix or Disney+, many of their new shows which they had planned have faced delays due to COVID-19.

It will probably take Apple a few years to establish their TV subscription service, unless they purchase a large amount of content for it.

Source iLounge

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals