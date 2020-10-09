Apple TV+ free trial extended for 3 months

Apple is apparently extending the free trial of Apple TV+ for up to 3 months, the news comes in a tweet from Rene Ritchie.

So if you signed up to the service when it launched in November 2019, you will get extend access for free until January next year.

Apple is giving many of of us a break on TV+. Because 2020. Basically, up to 3 months free. If you got the free year back in November of 2019, it’ll run through end-of January now. Same if you paid for an annual plan. If you’re on a monthly plan, you $4.99 through January. — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) October 8, 2020

This means that people who had the free year subsription get an extra three months, also people who are paying for a monthly subscription will get an extra free months. This has not been made official by Apple as yet.

Source Rene Ritchie, MacRumors

