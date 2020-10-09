Geeky Gadgets

Apple TV+ free trial extended for 3 months

Apple TV+

Apple is apparently extending the free trial of Apple TV+ for up to 3 months, the news comes in a tweet from Rene Ritchie.

So if you signed up to the service when it launched in November 2019, you will get extend access for free until January next year.

This means that people who had the free year subsription get an extra three months, also people who are paying for a monthly subscription will get an extra free months. This has not been made official by Apple as yet.

Source Rene Ritchie, MacRumors

