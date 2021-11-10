Apple TV Foundation TV Series behind-the-scenes featurette

If you are interested in learning more about how Foundation, the latest Science Fiction Apple TV series was created. You are sure to enjoy this new featurette trailer released this week providing behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the team that created the new TV series based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, “Foundation” chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilisation amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Foundation premiered on the Apple TV+ streaming service on February 24th 2021 and eight episodes are now currently available to watch.

Foundation Apple TV series

“From the start, the world’s most dedicated visual effects artists and costume designers established that Foundation would be a show unlike any other on TV. Watch Foundation, only on Apple TV+. Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. “

“Foundation stars SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Emmy Award nominee Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn; and Alfred Enoch as Raych. Led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, Foundation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross also serving as executive producers.”

Source : Apple TV

