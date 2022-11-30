2022 Apple Podcasts Award winner unveiled

Apple has announced the winner of the 2022 Apple Podcasts Award, the winner is Slate’s Slow Burn, this is the first time Apple has awarded this new award for podcasts.

The recipient of the Apple Podcasts Award is Slate’s critically acclaimed narrative history series, Slow Burn , for its latest season, Roe v. Wade, hosted by Slate executive editor Susan Matthews. Published throughout June 2022, the four-episode season explores the events leading up to the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision, offering listeners an in-depth perspective on this universal and timely human rights issue.

“Apple Podcasts is where users discover new shows, enjoy their favorites, unlock premium listening experiences, and support the creators who make them possible,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “Podcasting plays an important role in our lives — helping us stay informed, keep entertained, and get inspired — and we’re pleased to honor the Slate team with this recognition.”

“I wanted to make this series because I was really discouraged by how polarized and stuck the conversation around abortion was, and it seemed incredibly timely and important,” said host Susan Matthews. “We set out to tell this story in a way that helped expand and challenge what people understood about this subject. We decided the way to approach this season was to go back to the early ‘70s, when the abortion debate was still up in the air and your party affiliation didn’t correlate with your views on the issue. I am so honored that Apple Podcasts saw something special in this season. I hope people come to it with an open and curious mind, and appreciate listening to it as much as I did making it.”

You can find out more details about the 2022 Apple Podcasts Award over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple





