Ted Lasso comedy series wins back-to-back Emmys

Ted Lasso the exclusive Apple TV+ series has added to its wealth of awards adding back-to-back Emmy wins to its list for Outstanding Comedy Series. Ted Lasso currently has two seasons published to Apple TV and was first launched back in August 2022 and stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple and Sarah Niles.

Shortly after it premiered on Apple TV+ the series received critical acclaim and its first season was nominated for 20 prime-time Emmy awards becoming the most nominated new comedy in Emmy Award history. As well as Ted Lasso increasing its award list Apple TV has in total won nine Emmys this year. These inlcude four wins for Ted Lasso, honors for Carpool Karaoke: The Series, Severance, Schmigadoon and Home Before Dark.

“We’re so grateful and humbled to see ‘Ted Lasso’ honored with back-to-back wins for best comedy as audiences around the world continue to love the show and these characters as much as we do,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “It has been such an honor for all of us at Apple to collaborate with the exceptionally gifted cast and creative team to bring this heartwarming, hilarious, and kind series to the screen. We sincerely thank the Television Academy for recognizing the show and appreciate everyone for believing.”

“It is incredibly rewarding to see ‘Ted Lasso’ join the ranks of legendary comedies with best comedy wins for its first two seasons,” said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “We send our warmest congratulations to everyone on the cast and crew, and to Jason, Brett, and MJ for their individual Emmy Awards. We thank the Television Academy and also our spectacular teams who have worked tirelessly to bring this very special series to viewers across the globe”

Source : Apple TV



