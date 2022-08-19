Sidney Poitier documentary premiers on Apple TV+ September 23rd

Apple has this week released a new trailer for the upcoming documentary and ”inspirational story honoring the life and legacy of Hollywood legend, Sidney Poitier”. The Sidney Poitier documentary will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service next month and will be available to watch from September 23 2022 onwards.

Sidney Poitier documentary

“Sidney Poitier was a Bahamian and American actor, film director, and diplomat. In 1964, he was the first black actor and first Bahamian to win the Academy Award for Best Actor. He received two competitive Golden Globe Awards, a competitive British Academy of Film and Television Arts award (BAFTA), and a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album. Poitier was one of the last major stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema.”

“From producer Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin, this revealing documentary honors the legendary Sidney Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement. Featuring candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more, the film is also produced by Derik Murray, in close collaboration with the Poitier family.”

Source : Apple TV

