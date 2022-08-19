The Greatest Beer Run Ever starring Zac Efron premiers on Apple TV Sept 30th

Apple has released a new trailer for the upcoming movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever that will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide and streaming on Apple TV+ next month, available to watch from September 30, 2022. The Greatest Beer Run Ever film stars Zac Efron, Russell Crowe and Bill Murray and has been directed by Peter Farrelly from a screen play created by Peter Farrelly, Brian Currie and Pete Jones.

”In 1967, John Donohue was a 26-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran working as a merchant seaman when he was challenged one night in a New York City bar. The men gathered had lost family and friends in the ongoing war in Vietnam. One friend proposed an idea many might deem preposterous: one of them should sneak into Vietnam, track down their buddies in combat, and give each of them messages of support from back home, maybe some laughs, and beer.”

“Chickie (Zac Efron) wants to support his friends fighting in Vietnam, so he does something wild—personally bring them American beer. What starts as a well-meaning journey quickly changes Chickie’s life and perspective. Based on a true story.”

The Greatest Beer Run Ever

“Hailing from Skydance Media, screenplay is adapted by Peter Farrelly, Brian Currie and Pete Jones, and is based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War, by Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue. Peter Farrelly as Director. Producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger on behalf of Skydance, with Andrew Muscato and Jake Myers. The book/source material became a New York Times best seller when it was published in 2020 and generated stories of this journey across a wide spectrum of media and news programming.”

Source : Apple TV

