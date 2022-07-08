How to increase your Snapchat streaks

If you are wondering why your Snapchat streaks are not growing in size or failed to get past a certain number. You may be interested in this quick guide providing plenty of advice and suggestions on how to improve your streaks and keep your Snapstreaks growing everyday.

We will take you through everything you need to know to create massive Snapchat streaks, providing you with the knowledge you need to start building them and how they work. As well as how you can create them with the help of your your friends and followers.

So what is a Snapchat streak or Snapstreak? Well, a streak occurs when you and perhaps a friend or another person on Snapchat have engaged in a few Snaps, within the last 24-hour’s and for 3 consecutive days or more. It’s important to know that this doesn’t include just chatting to them but the process of actually sending a Snap to them. If you already wondering what the largest Snapchat streak has been, many users have reached 2,000 and above, although no official scoreboard is available at the current time.

Snapchat streaks explained

Once you have started a streak, you will then see a new emoji appear next to your SnapChat username. Telling your friends or acquaintances that you have engaged in an ongoing snap! The number next to your new flame emoji tells you how many days you have been on a particular Snapstreak with that person for example if you have a 5 next to your flame emoji it means that you and your friend have Snapped back-and-forth to each other for 5 continual days.

The all important Snapstreaks number is positioned next to your friend’s name in the conversation tab. If you can get to 100, a special emoji will appear alongside the flame, signifying the milestone. The larger your streak, the more Snapchat trophy icons you will unlock. As you grow your streaks, you will see more and more unique emoji is appearing alongside.

To continue building your streak, you and your friend must continue to send a Snap back-and-forth to each other within that important 24-hour timescale. Luckily SnapChat will help you remember which streaks are ending by changing the emoji to an hourglass, meaning that your all-important Snapstreak is ending and is about to expire. So when you see this hourglass icon, don’t delay and quickly Snap your friend back before the streak ends. Or send them a message to send you a Snap back. As no one knows quite how long you have left before your streak closes once the hourglass icon appears. The development team at Snapchat are keeping this information behind closed doors at the current time.

Grow your Snapchat streak

1. Send Snaps everyday

2. After 3 consecutive days, the Snapchat streak will start

3. Continue sending and receiving Snaps every day to increase the streak and gain new emojis

4. Both users have to exchange a Snap within 24 hours

5. Chat messages don’t count towards your streak

6. Photos and video Snaps count towards your streak

7. Keep an eye out for the hourglass and respond quickly

8. Message your friend to remind them to keep snapping if the hourglass is showing

9. It needs to be a team effort between you and your friend to grow the Snapstreak

10. Sharing photos and videos from your Snapchat Spectacles does not count towards your Snapchat streak.

11. Only sending photo Snaps and Video snaps to a single friend will count and grow the streak.

12. If you think your streak has been deleted in error by Snapchat, reach out to their support team.

Unfortunately, any Snaps sent to friends within groups don’t count towards your streaks. To create one, you will need to have a Snap back-and-forth with one individual friend or acquaintance on Snapchat. Sometimes the worse can happen and even if you send a Snap to your friend and they reply within the allotted 24-hour timeframe. Snapchat has sometimes closed a streak in error. If this should happen, don’t delay in reaching out to the Snapchat support site by contacting them here.

It is also worth noting if you’re getting serious about your Snapchat streak that Snap sent with Memories or Spectacles content to other users will not count towards your Snapstreaks. So don’t get caught out. Below are a few more hints and tips on how to keep your Snapchat streak growing daily and a more information for those users new to Snapchat.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals