Revo Case iPhone case designed to protect your privacy

Revo Case is a unique iPhone case that allows you to use a slide shatter to block cameras both on the front and rear of your phone allowing you to enjoy perfect privacy wherever you may be. Launched via Kickstarter this month the Revo Case supports the iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max and Odin is also taking preorders for its iPhone 14 version.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $46 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Revo is the world’s first protective case for the iPhone, with built-in camera covers on the front and back. Designed to give you the privacy and protection, with a single swipe. We have partnered with Speck Design, a design agency based in Silicon Valley with over 25 years experience in product development, creating the world-famous Popsocket.”

Privacy iPhone case

The Revo Case fits the iPhone 13/13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, with a list of features:

– Revo Case provides 6foot drop protection to prevent your phone from breaking

– Lightweight, durable and ergonomic. Designed to fit easily in your hand or pocket

– Drop-insulating guard along the phone case edges to safeguard your screen

– Easy sliding mechanism to open or close both camera lens covers in one motion

– MagSafe & Apple Face ID compatible. Unlock your phone with camera covers closed

Assuming that the Revo Case funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Revo Case with privacy protection project play the promotional video below.

“We carry our phones around everywhere we go—staying connected all the time, But when your camera lens is uncovered, you’re vulnerable! We should always cover our lens. There’s app’s, hackers to even the government spying on you. Our built-in blockers cover both the front and back cameras. The Revo Case is slim and sleek with an ergonomic design, which means you can always have it with you. The Revo cases can easily stand a drop of more than 6 feet means you’re always covered. The high cost of replacing damage or scratch cameras is an issue of the past.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the with privacy protection, jump over to the official Revo Case crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

