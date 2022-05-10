Samsung Galaxy S22 depreciates more than the iPhone 13

The Samsung Galaxy S22 launched earlier this year, and the iPhone 13 launched back in September of last year, according to a recent report, the Galaxy S22 depreciates around three times more than the iPhone 13.

The news comes in a report from SellCell which has revealed details about how much various smartphones depreciate.

The Galaxy S22+ 5G has lost around 58% of its value in 2 months, the iPhone13 has lost around 13% of its value since launch.

Using internal smartphone value data, SellCell has analysed depreciation values (since launch) of Apple, Samsung, and Google’s flagship handsets. It has considered the trade-in value of all lines in each range (iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S22, and Google Pixel 6) based on the resale value of phones in “like new” and “good” condition. SellCell collected the data across months one and two since launch, to compare depreciation, and to see which brands hold their value. SellCell is the US’ No.1 price comparison site for selling phones, so constantly monitors the value of these handsets across 40+ independent buyers.

The report also looks at other handsets like the Google Pixel 6 models as well as all of the iPhone 13 models and the Galaxy S22 range. You can find out more information about the report at the link below.

