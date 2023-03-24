How to clear history on your iPhone

There are certain occasions when you might feel the need to erase the browsing history on your iPhone. There are various reasons you may wish to clear the history on your iPhone.

There might be instances when you desire to enhance your browser’s performance by eliminating all the cookies that have accumulated on your device over time. Alternatively, you could be interested in purging the search history on your iPhone for various reasons, such as maintaining privacy or decluttering your digital space.

This comprehensive guide aims to provide you with step-by-step instructions on how to effectively erase the browsing history on your iPhone, ensuring that no traces of the websites you have visited remain visible. Additionally, this process will facilitate the removal of all cookies and search history data stored on your device. It is important to note that your search information and details of the websites you have accessed are retained within Apple’s Safari browser unless you have opted to use a third-party browser on your iPhone.

How do you clear your iPhone history in Safari?

To clear your browsing and search history on Apple’s Safari you need to open the Settings app on your device.

Once you have selected Settings you then need to scroll down and select Safari, you will then be shown a further menu and you need to select Clear History and Website Data.

You now need to select Clear History and Data from the menu and this will delete all of your search history, browsing history, cookies, and data from Apple’s Safari browser. That’s it, all of the previous browsing history and Search History has now been removed from Safari.

If you do not want to delete all of your search history in Safari you can choose to do it for a specific period of time or for an individual website.

How do you clear the history for a specific time?

If you want to clear your search history and browsing history for the last hour, today, the last week, and more these are options that you can use on your device.

To do this open the Safari browser on the iPhone and then select History from the menu at the top, at the bottom of the menu you will see Clear, click this and you will be given some more options.

When you press Clear on your iPhone, you can then choose to clear the history on your iPhone for a specific time period.

The options are All time, Today and Yesterday, and Today and the Last Hour, select the one you would like, and the history for that time period will be removed.

How do you clear the history for individual websites?

If you do not want to clear all of the History in Safari for all of the websites you have visited you can clear it for individual websites.

This is easy to do on the iPhone, to do this open the Safari app on your iPhone and then select the Bookmarks icon and then select History.

You will then see a list of websites that you have visited on your iPhone, select the website you want to delete the history for, and then swipe left. You will then be given the option to delete all of the History for that specific website on your iPhone. Click delete and the History for that website will be removed from your device.

We hope that you will find this guide useful, For additional information and in-depth resources on this topic, you can visit Apple’s official website. Should you have any further questions or require clarification, please feel free to leave a comment below, and we will be more than happy to answer any questions.

Image Credit: Kafeel Ahmed





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals