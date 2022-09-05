Samsung reveals July data breach

Samsung has revealed that it suffered a data breach in late July, the company has confirmed that hackers gained access to some customer information.

This was discovered by Samsung in August and the hackers gained access to customers’ names, demographic information, date of birth, and product registration details.

In late July 2022, an unauthorized third party acquired information from some of Samsung’s U.S. systems. On or around August 4, 2022, we determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected. We have taken actions to secure the affected systems, and have engaged a leading outside cybersecurity firm and are coordinating with law enforcement.

We want to assure our customers that the issue did not impact Social Security numbers or credit and debit card numbers, but in some cases, may have affected information such as name, contact and demographic information, date of birth, and product registration information. The information affected for each relevant customer may vary. We are notifying customers to make them aware of this matter.

At Samsung, we value the trust our customers place in our products and services – trust that we have built up over many years. By working with industry-leading experts, we will further enhance the security of our systems – and our customers’ personal information – and work to maintain the trust our customers have put into the Samsung brand for more than 40 years.

