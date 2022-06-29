How to use split screen on Mac

If you own an Apple Mac computer and would like to know how to use the new Split View feature rolled out by Apple in its macOS operating system. This quick guide will take you through how to split screen on Mac if you are running Apple macOS Catalina or later. The handy Mac Split View allows you to fill your screen with two applications without having to manually move and resize Windows.

Apple has also made this feature available on its iPad range of tablets running iPadOS. Enabling you to quickly reference other documents next to your favorite word processor or writing application or simply reference maps or other applications while making notes on the other side of the screen.

Split screen on Mac

The first thing to check if you are wondering how to use the Split View is to make sure that you have “Displays have separate Spaces”. in the Apple Menu > System Preferences > Mission Control section, making sure that this option is enabled. Once you check to enter Split View simply :

1. Simply hover your mouse pointer over the full screen button in the left-hand corner of a software application window on your Mac. This is the green circle with arrows pointing to the top left and bottom right corners of your screen, normally used to maximize your window.

2. Once you have of hovered over the green circle, options will appear, allowing you to Enter Full Screen mode, Tile Window to Left of Screen or tile Window to Right of Screen.

3. Select the side you would like the application to be split on and repeat the process on the second app you would like to share your screen with. Simply click a window on the other side of the screen to begin using both side-by-side.

If you are using a Mac with an older operating system such as macOS Mojave, High Sierra, Sierra, or El Capitan.

1. Simply click and hold the full-screen button (the green circle) situated in the upper left-hand corner of application Windows.

2. Drag the window edge to the left or right side of the screen

3. Once on the side of the computer you would like to position the app, simply release the button and then click a window on the other side of the screen.

4. This will position both side-by-side, allowing you to access both simultaneously.

Working with split screen on Mac

Once you have set up your desired applications to be positioned side-by-side, you can now start working with both. Simply choose a window to work in by clicking anywhere in that window. If desired, you can swap window positions by simply dragging a window to the other side and they will swap automatically without needing to be resized. If you need to adjust the amount of space, each application is taking up, simply to adjust the window width by dragging the vertical line between the Windows to the left or right depending on your requirements.

Exiting split screen on Mac

Once you have finished working with two applications, you can easily remove yourself from the Split View feature by clicking the full screen button on either application window. Doing this will exit that application from the split screen view and return the window to full-screen, placing the other application behind the window you have just selected. Any time you are using Split View, you revert to full screen once again using Mission Control or touch gestures, such as swiping left or right with forefingers on your track pad.

If you are still experiencing issues using the Split View feature on your Mac or iPad jump over to the official Apple support site where more information is available and if the worst comes to the worst you can book an appointment with a Genius Bar representative to help you in person or contact Apple support directly.

