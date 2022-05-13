Slimline MagSafe in-car dashboard charger from $30

Drivers looking for a more convenient way to wirelessly charge their phone when in their vehicle may be interested in the RETECK. A new MagSafe dashboard charger designed to be the strongest yet slimmest foldable wireless charging system that can be mounted to your cars dashboard. Specifically designed for Apple’s iPhone range of devices, the RETECK features a flexible silicon design and is equipped with strong magnets to make sure your phone stays securely in place as you drive.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $30 or £25 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Forget about thick phone mounts and chargers for cars that can’t be adjusted. RETECK brings you a slim 15mm phone charger that features all the strength of the thickest mounts but with the elegance and adjustability of a slim holder—easy to use, easy to carry, and easy to store. If you’re not using your phone at all and simply want it charging, just fold the charging board and leave it flat—you won’t even notice it’s on your dashboard or even in your pocket, if you’re taking it with you.”

MagSafe car charger

If the RETECK campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the RETECK MagSafe dashboard charger project review the promotional video below.

“With RETECK Foldable Magnetic Dashboard Charger & Phone Holder, you can fast-charge your phone with an output of up to 15W. This charger supports the QI protocol, and lets you keep your phone charging while you’re cruising the city. Never worry again about the risk of having your phone falling and getting damaged. RETECK Foldable Magnetic Dashboard Charger & Phone Holder features a built-in magnet in the charging panel. This means that, when you bring your phone close to the panel, it will use magnetic suction to secure it and prevent it from falling whatever happens.”

“You can attach your phone as you prefer, and this phone mount will keep it steady so that you can use navigation maps or take calls without worrying about the device’s safety. Even on bumpy and swaying mountain roads, it can firmly hold your phone and provide you with a safe driving environment.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the MagSafe dashboard charger, jump over to the official RETECK crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

