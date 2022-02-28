Speedir driver drowsiness detection system keeps you safe in your vehicle from $79

Sponsored

During the hectic lives we lead, we all have a tendency to push ourselves a little harder and further than perhaps we should, leading to shorter sleep times and tiredness. Being tired behind your desk at work is not the end of the world (as long as you’re not caught by your boss), but behind the wheel of a vehicle, it can be lethal.

Speedir is at the forefront of driver monitoring systems for the automotive aftermarket. Offering a wide range of driver technology, including pedestrian and animal algorithms and thermal cameras that can see through fog, dust or smoke. Taking their technology to Kickstarter, the team of engineers at Speedir has created a new consumer aftermarket driver fatigue monitoring system. Incorporating artificial intelligence and a 99.9% recognition rate to help you stay safe when you are driving. Also making it a great gift for loved ones and those you would like to keep safe.

The driver fatigue monitoring system requires no monthly or annual subscription service and is available as a onetime payment of just $79 while the Kickstarter campaign is underway. Although as Speedir says, “there is no price for your safety or the safety of your passengers “.

To help eradicate vehicle accidents caused by fatigue and drowsiness, the engineers at Speedir have created a small award-winning driver monitoring system. Easily mounted to your dashboard, the Speedir DMS will quickly alert you if it recognizes you are falling asleep at the wheel. Detecting when your eyes are becoming tired or intermittently shutting. Reminding you to take a break before any accident may occur.

Winner of multiple awards at the SEMA 2021 event in Las Vegas during November 2021, the Speedir DMS is definitely worth further investigation if you drive. Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the dashboard mounted driver monitoring system.

70% off for early bird backers

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative DMS system from roughly $79 or £59 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 70% off the final retail price of $249, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Drowsy driving statistics

Researchers and industry data suggest that driver fatigue and distraction are still significant factors in crashes on the road, especially in heavy vehicles. In the US alone over 100,000 crashes, 71,000 injuries and 1,550 fatalities were caused from drowsy driving with the estimated costs in Australia for drowsy driving accidents are over $2 billion.

Drowsy driving accounts for about 100,000 crashes annually on the roadway, 71,000 injuries, and 1,550 fatalities per year (NSC)

Drowsy driving contributes to about 9.5% of all crashes, and 10.8% of those that involved airbag deployment (AAA)

Drowsy driving mimics alcohol-impaired driving — 18 hours without sleep is like a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .05% (CDC)

“While minimum rest and maximum work limits are the primary protection against heavy vehicle driver fatigue-and have successfully lowered this rate-innovative approaches are needed to drive future improvements. Driver fatigue and distraction detection technology-involving a range of electronic systems-is becoming increasingly common in the heavy vehicle industry.”

About 27% of drivers report driving while being so tired they have difficulty keeping their eyes open (AAA)

1 in 25 drivers admit to falling asleep behind the wheel (CDC)

47% of those who have nodded off while driving did so on a trip lasting one hour or less (NHTSA)

Speedir driver monitoring system detects drowsiness while driving

The most recent official data from the NHTSA related to drowsy driving. Reports that most accidents because of drowsiness occur between midnight and 6 AM or later in the afternoon when the body regulates sleep (NHTSA) . Accidents associated with drowsy drivers are more common on highways and rural roads (NHTSA). Drowsy driving is experienced across all age groups but is most common between the ages of 46–64, with 42 percent of respondents reporting ever having nodded off behind the wheel during research.

The unique Driver Fatigue Monitoring System designed by Speedir has been specifically created to keep you safe and stop such accidents from occurring. Technology used in the Speedir driver monitoring system (DMS) can detect drowsy drivers by continually measuring head and eyes position. The accuracy and precision of the system allows it to immediately alert drivers if drowsiness is recognized and the driver is possibly falling asleep at the wheel. Using advanced algorithm software, the system monitors a vehicle’s driver during transit and comprises a small device that is attached to your dashboard in front of your driving position.

The face and eyeball tracking algorithm uses invisible 940nm infrared technology during the night to monitor you 24/7, keeping you safe any time of the day or night. Measuring just 2.64 x 1.26 inches or 70 x 40 x 50 mm in size, the sensor is housed in an aircraft grade aluminum alloy enclosure to help keep the internal components cool with no annoying fans to distract you while driving. Equipped with a Speedir Rigid 940nm PMMA Lens, the sensor only allows invisible infrared transmission that will not cause any distraction or discomfort to the driver’s eyes. The sensor can be positioned from 20 to 150 cm away from the driver’s face.

Everything you need to set up the Speedir DMS sensor is provided in the box, including the 2m or 6ft Nylon braided USB-C cable that provides power to the system. A stainless steel bracket, allowing you to easily mount the sensor to your dashboard using strong double sided sticky pads, already attached to the base and ready to use straight out-of-the-box.

Plug-and-play installation

The plug-and-play design of the driver monitoring system allows it to be easily installed in cars, vans, trucks, RVs and even fleets of vehicles in no time at all. Input voltage for the sensor is 5V and the built-in 1080p camera captures an accurate and precise image of your eyes at all times. The operating temperatures of the sensor are from -30°C to 70°C or -22°F to 158°F.

When the Speedir crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly in to manufacture, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Speedir driver drowsiness monitoring system project, play the promotional video below.

**Video will be added once the Kickstarter page goes live**

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the driver drowsiness monitoring system, jump over to the official Speedir crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Besides DMS systems, Speedir has also created a range of thermal cameras capable of creating thermograms. A visual representation of temperature captured and displayed using translated thermal energy readings. The technology was first developed for the military and is now available for drivers to use in at night or perhaps when dust, snow, rain, or even vegetation is blocking your view.

The thermal imagery can detect vehicles, animals, pedestrians and other road obstructions, allowing you to navigate them safely in plenty of time. The company’s thermal driving cameras can detect eat up to 3,000 feet from the front of your vehicle. Providing plenty of time for you to react to any obstacles that may be detected.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals