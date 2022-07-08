Rmour Candy corner protectors keep your phone safe from drops

If you do not like the idea of protecting your phone with a full case you might be interested in the Rmour Candy phone corner protectors. Designed to provide an alternative to covering your phone completely. The small unobtrusive self-adhesive corners protect your phone from knocks and drops yet allow you to appreciate the design and styling of your phone.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $46 or £62 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 54% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“This is a minimally designed and lightweight phone case that optimizes your mobile experience. We believe that devices should be enjoyed the way they were intended to be. Thus, our designers are proud to introduce you to our brand new iPhone protectors. Our team have been improving for years with the series of Rmour, In the past few years we successfully completed our crowd funding campaign on Kickstarter for the iPhone 6 and 7, iPhone X. We are so grateful to all of our supporters and we will keep trying to make the best product for all of you!”

If the Rmour Candy campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Rmour Candy corner protectors project play the promotional video below.

“Rmour Candy offers a luxurious frame that is both stylish and protective. You will appreciate having the peace of mind that your iPhone is safe and sound, as we have carried out several drop tests to make sure of this. With no case, there is no more need for complex Wireless Charging interference. You can charge wirelessly with no issues. When we think about mobile cases, we usually think of clunky, heavy, and ugly items. Wrapping an iPhone in thick plastic or screen protectors takes away the value that the size and weight of the iPhone design offers.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the corner protectors, jump over to the official Rmour Candy crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

