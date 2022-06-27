Huntkey 100W GaN chargers, fast chargers and surge protectors

Being able to charge your devices safely without the chance of over charging or surges through the powerlines can still be problematic especially with delicate electronic devices. Huntkey has this week extended its range by adding three new products in the form of a 100W GaN chargers, fast charger and surge protector all of which are available throughout the United States.

The Huntkey 100 GaN fast charger boosts charging efficiency to over 90% with its Power Delivery 3.0 standard, fully charging a 16-inch MacBook Pro in 1.9 hours and charging an iPhone 13 to 50% in 0.5 hours. “GaN technology improves charging efficiency while reducing the size of the charger to 40% smaller than Apple’s original 96w charger, making it ideal for travel.”

100W GaN charger

“With two USB-C 100 W ports and one 18 W USB-A port, it can charge three devices simultaneously. This charger uses 5 leading safety technologies to reduce heat dissipation and ensure safety. This charger is FCC, ETL, and CE certified. It protects against over-charging, over-voltage, over-current, over temperature and short circuit. In addition to three ports, this charger also has another model with a single USB-C port, which can meet the charging needs of notebooks. Learn more about 100 W GaN fast chargers.”

“SMD127C provides a 3480J surge protection energy rating, which is a relatively high specification for ordinary household use. This is a great option to protect high-power appliances like air conditioners and refrigerators from high-voltage power surges. The other most known cause of voltage surges is lightning. Lighting strikes can cause severe voltage surges that may burn out TVs, computers, and so on. SMD127C defends against possible surges and spikes that could damage electronics or equipment.”

“Sometimes, when the power of the working electrical appliance is too large, the power strip will withstand excessive power (exceeding the rated power), which may cause burning or explosion to the power strip and the equipment, posing a safety hazard. SMD127C has overload protection to reduce the possibility and risk of such accidents.”

Source : Huntkey

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals