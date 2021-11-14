EGO EXINNO ultimate 120w fast charger with real-time display

If you are searching for a fast charger capable of charging both mobile devices and computers you may be interested in the EGO EXINNO capable of charging three computers and three mobile devices simultaneously. Launched via Kickstarter earlier last month the campaign has raised over $300,000 thanks to over 2000 backers and is now coming to the end of its campaign with 6 days remaining.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $112 or £84 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

World first features of the EGO EXINNO 120w charger

– The world’s highest output and smallest 240W

– The world’s first 6-port USB with real-time wattage display

– The world’s first all fast charging 6-port USB charger

– The world’s first supporting QC 5

– The world’s first USB system supporting all fast charge protocol

– The world’s first 6-port with simultaneously power output

“The wattage display allows you to monitor the speed at which your device is charging at. There is no need to check if each device, it is clear at a glance. The display panel bends at a specific angle to facilitate optimal reading. You can clearly know the power distribution status of each port and can arrange your devices depending on which device needs the most power.”

If the EGO EXINNO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the EGO EXINNO 120w fast charger project watch the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the 120w fast charger, jump over to the official EGO EXINNO crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

