Apple’s M1 Pro vs M1 Max MacBook Pro tested (Video)

Apple recently launched its new 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro laptops, they come with a choice of two processors and now we have a video of the M1 Pro vs M1 Max.

The video below from MacRumors gives us a look at the M1 Pro powered MacBook Pro along with the M1 Max powered MacBook Pro, lets see how the M1 Pro vs M1 Max compares.

In the tests, the M1 Pro powered MacBook Pro was the 14 inch model with an 8-Core CPU a 14-Core GPU, and 16GB of RAM.

The M1 Pro powered MacBook Pro featured was 16 inch model with a 10-Core CPU, a 32 Core GPU, and 32GB of RAM.

As expected the M1 Max powered MacBook Pro outperformed the M1 Pro powered laptop, it is interesting though how well the new M1 Pro model performs.

In the Geekbench tests the M1 Pro models had a single-core score of 1666 and a multi-core score of 9924, the M1 Max model had a single-core score of 1781 and a multi-core score of 12785.

Pricing for the 14inch MacBook Pro starts at $1999 and the 16 inch model starts at $2,499, both models are available with a choice of each processor and come with different RAM and storage options. The top model of the 16 inch MacBook Pro costs a massive $6,090.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

