2021 MacBook Pro taken apart by iFixit (Video)

Apple’s new 14 inch and 16 inch 2021 MacBook Pro notebooks launched recently, they come with the new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors.

So far we have seen that these new notebooks have impressive performance and now we get to find out more details about what is inside them.

The video below from iFixit gives us a look at the new 2021 MacBook Pro and how the device is put together, lets find out more details about it.

Major differences between the 14” and 16” models seem pretty few and far between: different rear cover clips, chip arrangements, and hinge bracket shapes. Feel free to spot the differences on your own, but to our eyes these look like nearly identical designs at different scales. And of course, they look fantastic as always—it’s basically a work of art in there—but, the miserable MacBooks of butterfly and Touch Bar fame shame looked nice in early teardown images, too. It’s time to get excavating to learn more.

When iFixit takes a device apart they are looking to provide us with details on how easy the device is to repair.

They then score the devices on a scale of 1 to 10, 1 is very hard to repair and 10 is very easy to repair, the new MacBook Pro only managed to score 4 out of 10, this means that the device is difficult to repair.

Source iFixit

