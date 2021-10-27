New M1 Max 16 inch MacBook Pro gets unboxed (Video)

We recently has a look at the new 14 inch MacBook Pro and now we get to have a look at the 16 inch MacBook Pro in a new video.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new 16 inch MacBook Pro with the Apple M1 Max mobile processor, this is the top processor available for the device. Lets find out more details about Apple’s latest laptop.

The model featured n the video comes with the M1 Max Apple Silicon processor, it also comes with 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage, this setup would cost around $4,899 from the Apple Store, so it is a highly specced model. The top model costs $6,099 with 8TB of storage.

The device certainly looks impressive from the video and from what we have seen so far, Apple’s new M1 powered laptops come with impressive performance.

There are a number of different models in the range, the 14-inch model start at $1,999 with the M1 Pro processor, and the 16-inch model starts at $2,499.

It is interesting to see the updated design of the new MacBook compared to the previous 16-inch model, the new model has slimmer bezels and a notch at the top. The new MacBook Pro is now available to buy in Apple retail store and online although you will have to wait a while for one if you order it online.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

