14 inch M1 Max MacBook Pro gets reviewed (Video)

Apple’s new MacBook Pro notebooks have gone on sale worldwide from today and now we get to find out more details about an M1 Max powered MacBook Pro.

The video below from Rene Ritchie gives us a look at the new 14 inch M1 Max powered MacBook Pro, it is tested against a range of other Macs.

These include a 2020 Intel 15 13 inch model, a 2019 Intel i9 16 inch model, and a 2020 M1 13-inch model, let’s find out more details about the new MacBook.

It is interesting to see how Apple’s new M1 Max processor compares to the previous generation Macs with the Intel processors.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro notebooks are now available to buy, there are two models in the range, the 14-inch model featured in the video and a 16-inch model.

Both of these new notebooks come with a choice of two different processors, the M1 Pro and the M1 Max which is the most powerful version. The notebooks come with up to 64GB of RAM and also up to 8TB of storage.

Prices for the 14-inch model start at $1,999 and the 16-inch model starts at $2,499 this top model that is available has 8TB of storage and costs over $6,000.

