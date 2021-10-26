Apple’s new MacBook Pro is now available

Apple’s new MacBook Pro has gone on sale from today, the device was available to pre-order last week and now you can buy it from today in Apple’s retail store.

If you are ordering the new MacBook Pro online then you will have to wait a while to get your device as both the 14-inch and 16-inch models are now showing as shipping around the middle to end of November.

Apple new’s MacBook Pro laptops are their most powerful laptops to date, they come with some new processors which are based on the Apple M1 processor.

The two processors are called the Apple M1 Pro and the Apple M1 Max and from what we have seen so far they offer impressive performance whilst also being very efficient.

Whilst these are Apple’s most powerful notebooks to date, they may also be their most expensive models. The 14-inch model starts at $1,999 and the 16-inch model starts at $2,499. The top model in the 16-inch lineup will cost you more than $6,000.

Apple is expected to launch a new range of Macs in 2022, this will include the much-awaited larger version of the iMac. The device is expected to be around the same size as the 27 inch iMac but should have a slightly larger display due to smaller bezels.

We are also expecting Apple to introduce a new Mac Mini with a new design and of course their powerful M1 processor and a newly designed MacBook Air.

Source Apple

