New MacBook Pro laptops start shipping

Apple recently launched its new MacBook Pro notebooks, they will go on sale from tomorrow in Apple stores.

Apple started taking pre-orders of these new laptops when they were announced and now they have started shipping out to customers.

The new MacBook laptops are Apple’s most powerful laptops to date, they come with their new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors which are also their most powerful processors.

Apple has given the new laptops a design update, they now feature a notch on the display, and more screen area with smaller bezels at the top that the previous model. Apple have also got rid of their TouchBar and the top of the laptop.

Another addition to this new laptop is MagSafe, this is something that Apple used to have on their MacBook’s but removed, it is good to see this come back. They have also added some new ports to their laptops which was definitely needed.

It looks like the new Macbook’s are popular as they are now showing shipping times of December the 23 which is basically almost two months away.

Prices for the new MacBook’s start at $1999 for the 14 inch model and $2,499 for the 16 in model,, the top model costs over $6,000.

