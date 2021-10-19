Apple’s new MacBook Pro costs up to $6,099

Apple announced their new MacBook Pro notebooks yesterday, these are some of Apple’s most impressive and most powerful Macs to date.

They also come with an impressive price tag, the top model with all of the upgrades available with set you back a massive $6,099.

So what do you get for the $6,099, a 16 inch MacBook pro with the Apple M1 Max processor which features a 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine.

It also comes with 64GB of RAM and 8TB of included storage, plus 3 Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port and a 140W USB-C Power Adapter.

The 14 inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 and the top model of this version with all of the possible upgrades will set you back $5,899, this is also with the 8TB of storage which costs quite a bit at $2,200.

The 16 inch model of the new MacBook Pro actually starts at $2,499 which is quite a bit more reasonable than the fully maxed out model at $6,099.

Apple’s latest MacBook’s are now available to order, although it looks like they are already popular as they are showing shipping times of 3-4 weeks on most models. We are looking forward to finding our more details about them when they launch.

Source Apple

