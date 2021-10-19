New Apple MacBook Pro laptops powered by new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips

To complement the launch of its new high-performance M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, Apple has introduced a new range of MacBook Pro laptops equipped with up to 64 GB of RAM and equipped with options to install both M1 Pro and Max chips and available in 14 and 16 inch versions. “MacBook Pro delivers groundbreaking processing, graphics, and machine learning (ML) performance whether running on battery or plugged in, as well as amazing battery life” explains Apple.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch model delivers up to 17 hours of video playback, while the 16-inch model offers a massive 21 hours of video playback, 10 hours more than previous MacBook Pro laptops and offering “the longest battery life ever on a Mac notebook” says Apple. The new Apple MacBook Pro laptops are now available to order and will start shipping out to customers on October 26th 2021.

New Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max

“We set out to create the world’s best pro notebook, and today we’re excited to introduce the all-new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max — a game-changing combination of phenomenal performance, unrivalled battery life, and groundbreaking features,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “The all-new MacBook Pro adds a breathtaking XDR display, more ports like MagSafe 3, an advanced 1080p camera, and a sensational six-speaker sound system, all in a stunning new design. The new MacBook Pro simply has no equal and is by far the best pro notebook we’ve ever built.”

To give you an idea of the increase in speed with the new Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max processors which leave Intel’s offerings in the dust. Apple has provided a few indications of the extra performance you can expect when using the new hardware. For instance the Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch model equipped with a 10-core CPU in M1 Pro and M1 Max and 14-inch MacBook Pro delivers:

Up to 3.7x faster project builds using Xcode.

Up to 3x more Amp Designer plug-ins in Logic Pro.

Up to 2.8x faster computational fluid dynamics performance in NASA TetrUSS.

Featuring the 16-core GPU in M1 Pro and the 32-core GPU in M1 Max, the 14-inch MacBook Pro transforms graphics-intensive workflows with:

Up to 9.2x faster 4K render in Final Cut Pro with M1 Pro, and up to 13.4x faster with M1 Max.

Up to 5.6x faster combined vector and raster GPU performance in Affinity Photo with M1 Pro, and up to 8.5x faster with M1 Max.

Up to 3.6x faster effect render in Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Studio with M1 Pro, and up to 5x faster with M1 Max.

Both M1 Pro and M1 Max are supercharged with a 16-core Neural Engine, allowing users to enjoy faster ML tasks, including:

Up to 8.7x faster object tracking performance in Final Cut Pro with M1 Pro, and up to 11.5x faster with M1 Max.

Up to 7.2x faster scene edit detection in 1080p ProRes 422 video in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Up to 2.6x faster performance when selecting subjects in images in Adobe Photoshop.

New Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch model equipped with a 10-core CPU in M1 Pro and M1 Max delivers:

Up to 3x faster computational fluid dynamics performance in NASA TetrUSS.

Up to 2.1x faster project builds in Xcode.

Up to 2.1x faster publish performance in Vectorworks.

With the 16-core GPU in M1 Pro and 32-core GPU in M1 Max, the 16-inch MacBook Pro offers faster graphics performance with:

Up to 2.9x faster combined vector and raster GPU performance in Affinity Photo with M1 Pro, and up to 4.5x faster with M1 Max.

Up to 2.5x faster render in Maxon Cinema 4D with Redshift with M1 Pro, and up to 4x faster with M1 Max.

Up to 1.7x faster 8K render in Final Cut Pro with M1 Pro, and up to 2.9x faster with M1 Max.

With the 16-core Neural Engine on both M1 Pro and M1 Max, ML tasks are faster than ever on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, including:

Up to 4.4x faster scene edit detection in 1080p ProRes 422 video in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Up to 3.6x faster object tracking performance in Final Cut Pro with M1 Pro, and up to 4.9x faster with M1 Max.

Up to 1.5x faster performance with M1 Pro and up to 2x faster with M1 Max when selecting subjects in images in Adobe Photoshop.

