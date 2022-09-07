Anker Nano 3 unveils new tiny 30w wall charger

If you are searching for a small yet powerful compact 30w wall charger equipped with a USB-C port you may be interested in the new Anker Nano 3 launch this week are now available to purchase from online retailers in the official Anker website priced at $23. For the next couple of weeks the Nano 3 is available at a special promotional price of just $20.69 until September 19, 2022.

Small 30w wall charger

“Providing a quality charging experience for the latest Apple devices, Anker’s Nano 3 can charge select iPhone models up to 50% in as little as 30 minutes. Equipped with PowerIQ 3.0, the Nano 3 delivers optimized charging speed to any device, and also supports Programmable Power Supply (PPS) for compatibility with Samsung Super Fast Charging. Its impossibly small form factor and sleek color options make it equal parts essential and stylish. The Nano 3 is launching alongside and bundled with other color-coordinating charging accessories including the industry’s first bio-based USB-C charging cables made from plant-based materials.”

“This compact sized charger with GaN tech comes with a foldable plug that makes the Nano 3 not only more portable, but more sustainable too since it is constructed using 30.9 g less plastic than comparable chargers. This commitment to reducing plastic extends to the packaging as well. Each Nano 3 comes lovingly packaged using 90% less plastic and features an inner tray made from pulp instead of plastic. The packaging paper is FSC-certified 100% recyclable and printing is done using recyclable soy ink.”

Source : Anker

