Xbox Lunar Shift Special Edition wireless controller

Microsoft has this week announced the availability of its new Xbox controller in the form of the new Lunar Shift Special Edition. Featuring textured triggers and bumpers combined with rubberised swirled side grips, hybrid D-pad and Bluetooth connectivity the new Xbox wireless controller features button mapping and more.

– The Xbox Wireless Controller – Lunar Shift Special Edition $69.99

– The Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox – Lunar Shift $49.99

“Get surreal with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Lunar Shift Special Edition, featuring a colour-shifting, silver-gold shimmer and rubberised grey and black swirl grips. Stay on target with textured grip on the triggers, bumpers and back-case. Seamlessly capture and share content such as screenshots, recordings, and more with the new Share button. Take control with the hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers and a mesmerising grey and black swirl that brings each controller to life.”

“Includes Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology for wireless gaming on console, Windows 10/11 PC, mobile phones and tablets. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack. Easily pair and switch between devices including Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PCs, Android and iOS.”

