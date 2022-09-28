Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 pen display specially designed for creatives

Wacom has this week launched its new Cintiq Pro 27 pen display making it available to purchase directly from its online store and selected partners and retailers worldwide. The Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 pen display is priced at €3,850 or £3,250 throughout Europe and the United Kingdom and the Ergo Stand is €600 or £500 but can also be used with VESA-compatible third party stands, monitor arms and fixtures.

The Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 pen display has been specifically designed for creative professionals such as game developers, 2D illustrators and 3D modelers offering a large digital canvas that can be used with a wide variety of different software applications from illustration, animation, game development, photography and industrial design. The Wacom Pro Pen 3 features tilt recognition technology as well as and still features Wacom’s EMR (Electro-Magnetic Resonance) technology offering artists and designers 8,192 levels of pressure and battery-free operation.

“Designed to fit the individual and unique workflow needs of today’s and tomorrow’s professional digital artists and content creation teams, Wacom’s latest pen display combines next generation pen and touch technology with best-in-class screen and color performance and customizable ergonomic enhancements. The Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 is thoughtfully built to be an extension of the artists’ hand and vision.”

Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 pen display

Offering creatives a 4k resolution in 10-bit color, together with 98% DCI-P3 (Digital Cinema Initiatives – Protocol 3), the film industry’s color standard, as well as 99% Adobe RGB color accuracy. The Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 is Pantone validated and Pantone SkinTone validated, meeting the Pantone standard for accurately displaying the entire range of human skin tones. Other features include grip-style ExpressKeys, eight in total, four on each side.

“The emphasis on cloud computing and the dependencies placed on professional freelance and studio artists to collaborate freely, quickly and efficiently on a global scale requires a multi-tasking, do-it-all creative tool,” says Faik Karaoglu, Executive Vice President of Wacom’s Branded Business Group. “With the new Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 creative professionals can count on intuitive and natural-feeling pen and touch input, extremely accurate, factory-calibrated color, faster refresh and other design features that allow users to comfortably and confidently produce and share work across the creative pipeline.”

“Professional content creators in media and entertainment, industrial design and education can all benefit from a tool that’s fit to work the way they want to work,” continues Karaoglu. “Whether illustrating in 2D, sculpting in 3D or building a virtual production solution, everyone has their own way of working and we are excited to be introducing the Cintiq Pro 27 to the creative community.”

