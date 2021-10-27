Wacom Cintiq Pro 16 tablet and stylus for professional artists and creators

Wacom has unveiled their latest professional digital creative pen and Wacom tablet in the form of the Cintiq Pro 16, specifically designed for digital designers, artists and serious creators of digital content who “wish to take their art and design work to the next level” says Wacom. The Wacom Pro Pen 2 stylus delivers four times greater access the and pressure sensitivity when compared to the original generation, providing a more free-flowing experience with virtually lag free tracking.

Etched glass screen emulates paper

The screen of the Cintiq Pro 16 features an etched glass surface that emulates the natural feel and feedback of a traditional pen or brush and antiglare finish. Together with optical bonding to greatly reduces parallax for better performance when you are working with fine lines or details. The Wacom Cintiq Pro 16 supports both both Mac and PC platforms and offers users an ultra HD 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels through either a USB-C or HDMI connection and delivers vivid colors with 98 percent Adobe RGB.

Cintiq Pro 16 Wacom tablet and stylus features and specifications

– Remarkable clarity with high-resolution display and superior color quality (85% Adobe RGB).

– Work faster thanks to multi-touch gestures, customizable ExpressKeys™ (available with optional ExpressKey™ Remote), Radial Menu and one-touch shortcuts.

– Integrated foldable legs for working at an inclined angle.

– Connect to your Mac or PC with the included Wacom Link Plus adapter. Alternatively, connect to your HDMI and USB-A ports with a high-speed – HDMI cable, USB–C cable or via Mini DisplayPort and USB-A.

– Boost your productivity with innovative accessories, including the ExpressKey™ Remote and three-position adjustable Wacom Stand (both sold separately).

– Wacom Pro Pen 2 is included with Wacom Cintiq Pro. Featuring 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and unparalleled tilt recognition every stroke and move of your hand is followed with unerring accuracy.

“The launch of the Cintiq Pro 16 Wacom tablet puts the power of our flagship creative pen display line into an extremely portable device that is more adaptable than ever before – giving artists not only better precision, but also flexibility in how and where they work,” said Faik Karaoglu, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Wacom’s Creative Business Unit. “Wacom continues to build products that help artists and designers reach their full potential and reimagine what is possible.”

“Wacom’s latest touch screen tablet technology on the Cintiq Pro 16 offers better performance over previous generations. The option to use the pen and multi-touch together is still alive and well as many users enjoy using their fingers for easy and fast navigation as well as the ability to pinch, zoom and rotate illustrations, photos or models within supporting 2-D and 3-D creative software applications. For added customization and sophistication, the Cintiq Pro 16 features a physical switch on the top edge of the screen’s bezel for turning multi-touch on or off for those users who prefer having touch turned off while working.

ExpressKeys for customized tablet shortcuts

Additionally, eight ExpressKeys, for integrating and customizing keyboard shortcuts and modifiers into one’s workflow, are conveniently placed on the rear edge sides (four on each side) of the display for better ergonomics and the added benefit of more screen real estate for drawing. States Karaoglu, “Moving the ExpressKeys to the rear of the device is more intuitive and improves ergonomics and haptic feedback as the keys are located in an area where most user’s hands will naturally gravitate to when working”

The Cintiq Pro 16 Wacom tablet is now available to purchase online for retailers and the official Wacom store priced at $1500.

Source : Wacom

