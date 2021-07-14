How to take a screenshot on iPhone or iPad

If you are wondering how to take a screenshot on your iPhone or iPad, capturing what is currently displayed on your screen as an image you can edit, email, message or share via social media networks. This quick guide will show you how to capture a image of your screen on iPhone devices both with Apple Face ID and the older iOS phones and tablets equipped with AppleTouch ID.

How to take a screenshot on your iPhone

iPhones with Face ID

If you are using one of Apple’s more modern iPhone devices equipped with Face ID facial recognition technology, you can capture a screenshot by simultaneously pressing the Top power button on the side of your iPhone together with the Volume up button, located on the side of your iPhone. Press them both together and quickly release, you will then see a thumbnail image of your screen capture appear in the bottom left-hand corner of your iPhone screen. To edit it simply tap on the thumbnail and you will be taken to the image edit image application. Or if you prefer just to save the screenshot to your photo library swipe left on the thumbnail.

iPhones with Touch ID and side button

To take a screenshot on an iPhone with Touch ID fingerprint reading technology, press the Side button and the Home button together and quickly release. Once again you will see a thumbnail image appear in the bottom left-hand corner of your screen which can be tapped to enter the editing mode or simply save the image to your photo library by swiping left.

iPhones with Touch ID and top button

If your iPhone is equipped with Touch ID and the power button is located on the top of your device, to take a screenshot on your iPhone press the Top power button and the Home button together. Quickly release them and a thumbnail will be shown in the bottom left-hand corner of your screen, tapping this will take you to the editing application or swiping right will save the image to your photo library.

How to capture a screenshot on your iPad

iPad without a Home button

If you would like to take a screenshot on your iPad which doesn’t have a Home button simply press the Top and Volume up button together at the same time and quickly release to capture an image of your current screen as in the image as illustrated above. As on other iOS devices a thumbnail image will appear in the bottom left-hand corner of your screen and can be tapped to enter the editing mode or swiped left to save to your photos library.

iPad with a Home button

If your iPad is equipped with a Home button, to capture a screenshot simply press the Top button and the Home button together and quickly release, as illustrated in the image above. A thumbnail will appear in the bottom left-hand corner of your screen which can be tapped to edit or swiped left to save to your photo library.

Where are my iOS screenshots saved?

If you capture screenshots on a regular basis you can view them in your main Library > All Photos album or going to the Albums icon and Screenshots album listed under Media Types at the bottom of your iPhone Albums page.

For more information on organizing your screenshots and photographs on your iOS devices jump over to the official Apple Support website

