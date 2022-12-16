Belkin iPhone Continuity Camera mount $30

iPhone users that would like to use the Apple Continuity feature and use their iPhone camera is a web camera when using their Mac computers. May be pleased to know that the Belkin iPhone Continuity Camera with MagSafe support for Mac desktops and displays is now available to purchase priced at $39.95.

The MagSafe compatible magnetic iPhone mount has been specifically designed to mount securely and safely on your Mac desktop and displays and has been completely optimized for the Apple Continuity Camera feature.

Other features include the ability to adjust the viewing angle from vertical to 25 degrees downward as well as compatibility with a wide variety of different external displays and monitors as well as the ability to be used with tripods thanks to the inclusion of a 1/4 inch tripod screw fitting. The Belkin iPhone Continuity Camera mount is now available from the official Apple online store by following the link below.

Belkin iPhone Continuity Camera

“The Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac desktops and displays utilizes the new Continuity Camera features in the latest version of macOS Ventura. You can easily mount your MagSafe-compatible iPhone securely to your Mac desktop or display with this durable mount for FaceTime, capturing content, video conferencing and more. ”

“The magnetic attachment allows for easy, seamless, hands-free camera streaming. Easily rotate your iPhone to portrait or landscape and adjust viewing angles from vertical to 25 degrees downward with the tilting hinge. “

Source : Apple





