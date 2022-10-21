Apple releases macOS 13 Ventura Release Candidate 2

Apple has now released macOS 13 Ventura Release Candidate 2 to developers the software comes ahead of the general release of macOS 13 Ventura.

We recently heard from Apple that they would be releasing macOS 13 Ventura next Monday the 24th of October, we will also be getting iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 at the same time. There is also the possibility that watchOS 9.1 is coming next Monday as well.

The macOS 13 Ventura software update will bring a range of new features to Apple’s Mac computers, this will include the Stage Manager feature, plus Continuity Camera, Desk View Center Stage, and more.

Apple will also be releasing a range of updates for existing apps. This will include the Mail app, FaceTime, Maps, Safari, and many more apps.

Here are a list of devices that will be getting this new macOS software update:

Devices eligible for the macOS Ventura update:

MacBook (2017 and later)

Mac Mini (2018 and later)

Mac Pro from (2019 and later)

MacBook Pro (2017 and later)

MacBook Air (2017 and later)

iMac (2017 and later)

iMac Pro

So next Monday we should get the new macOS 13 Ventura update, iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and watchOS 9.1, there should also be a new update for the Apple TV.

As soon as we get some more details on exactly when these new software updates will be released, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors



