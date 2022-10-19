macOS 13 Ventura is coming 24th October

Apple has revealed that macOS 13 Ventura is coming to the Mac next Monday the 24th of October, the software will be released along with the iPadOS 16 updates.

We are also expecting Apple to release watchOS 91. and iOS 16.1 next week as well, these may be released next Monday.

The new macOS 13 Ventura software update will bring a wide range of new features to the Mac, this will include the new Stage Manager feature, plus Continuity Camera, Desk View Center Stage and more.

Apple will also be releasing a range of updates for existing apps. This will include the Mail app, FaceTime, Maps, Safari, and many more apps.

If you are wondering if your Mac will be getting the macOS Ventura software update, we have a list below of all Macs eligible for the update.

Macs eligible for the macOS Ventura update:

MacBook (2017 and later)

Mac Mini (2018 and later)

Mac Pro from (2019 and later)

MacBook Pro (2017 and later)

MacBook Air (2017 and later)

iMac (2017 and later)

iMac Pro

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new macOS 13 Ventura update, it will be available to download next Monday. Apple will also release a range of other software updates next week asb well.

Source Apple



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals