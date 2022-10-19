Apple M2 iPad Pro gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the new Apple M2 iPad Pro for some time, the device is now official and it comes in two sizes.

There is an 11-inch and 12.9-inch models of the new iPad Pro and both devices are powered by the new Apple M2 processor.

“The next-generation iPad Pro pushes the boundaries of what’s possible on iPad, bringing even more versatility, power, and portability to the ultimate iPad experience,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Powered by the M2 chip, the new iPad Pro features incredible performance and the most advanced technologies, including a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience, ProRes video capture, superfast wireless connectivity, and powerful iPadOS 16 features. There’s nothing else like it.”

M2 features an 8-core CPU — up to 15 percent faster than M1 — with advancements in both performance and efficiency cores, and a 10-core GPU, delivering up to 35 percent faster graphics performance for the most demanding users. Combined with the CPU and GPU, the 16-core Neural Engine can process 15.8 trillion operations per second — 40 percent more than M1 — making iPad Pro even more powerful when handling machine learning tasks. The M2 chip also features 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — 50 percent more than M1 — and supports up to 16GB of fast unified memory, making multitasking and working with large assets even more fluid.2

You can choose from a range of storage options that include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB and pricing in the USA for the 11-inch model starts at $799 for the WiFi model and $999 for the cellular model.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro retails for $1,099 for the WiFi model and $1,299 for the cellular model, the new iPad Pro tablets are now available to order.

Source Apple



