Nikon Z mount MC-N10 remote camera grip

As well as launching their new, super telephoto prime lens Nikon has also announced the availability of its new MC-N10 Remote Grip. Specifically designed for Nikon Z mirrorless cameras the new remote camera grip angle can be adjusted to suit the user’s shooting position and required stance.

Thanks to the ARRI Rosette specifications the remote camera grip can also be used with a wide variety of video recording accessories using the optional Rosette adapter. Photographers can assign various functions the the camera grips buttons and dials depending on their needs. Featuring a USB-C connection, photographers can easily connect to camera grip without the worry of “radio-wave interference or crosstalk” says Nikon and 2 x AA batteries provide up to 12 hours of use.

“The MC-N10 is a remote grip that enables control over mirrorless cameras*1 for which the Z mount has been adopted, via a wired connection. Adoption of ARRI rosette specifications, which provide excellent compatibility with a wide variety of accessories, allows for attachment of the MC-N10 to various video-recording accessories using an optional rosette adapter. Further, the angle at which it is fixed when mounting can be flexibly adjusted to suit the user’s shooting position and stance. In addition to a compact and lightweight design that is ideal for carrying, a grip formed for a firm and comfortable hold, and intuitive button layout have been adopted.”

Nikon Z remote camera grip features :

Adoption of ARRI rosette specifications enables attachment to a wide variety of video-recording accessories using an optional rosette adapter. Further, its fixed position can be adjusted to a comfortable position and angle to match the user’s shooting positions. This is ideal when recording from directly above or from the bottom of a subject.

Major settings can be adjusted and operations can be performed from the MC-N10 for video recording and still shooting. Various functions can be assigned to buttons and dials on the MC-N10, allowing for operation that matches the user’s style and preferences.

In addition to a compact and lightweight design that is ideal for carrying, a grip formed for a firm and comfortable hold, and intuitive button layout have been adopted.

Click-less command dials for smooth operation and reduced dial operation sounds accidentally recorded while filming.

USB (Type C connector) connection enables quick and easy connection to the camera with no radio-wave interference or crosstalk.

Support for AA batteries permits extended recording for up to 12 hours.

Realizes the same dust- and drip-resistant performance as the Z 9, as well as cold tolerance down to -10°C/14°F.

“Attaching the MC-N10 to a tripod’s pan bar or a gimbal allows for use of the camera even in situations where the user moves the camera while zooming in or out, and in situations where they want to adjust settings, including exposure, and control autofocus without touching the camera in an effort to avoid camera shake. The MC-N10 increases the efficiency of video recording with a small crew, or even a single videographer, allowing them to better concentrate on creating their video works.”

“In addition to a compact and lightweight design that does not impair mobility, the shape of the MC-N10 and button layout are based on those of the Nikon Z series. This enables intuitive operation, even when switching between the camera body and the MC-N10. What’s more, click-less dials have been adopted for smooth operation and reduced dial operation sounds accidentally recorded while filming. “

