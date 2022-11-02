Nikon NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S super-telephoto prime lens

Nikon has today released a new super-telephoto prime lens to its S-Line range of camera lenses in the form of the new NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S. Offering photographers, a Nikon Z telephoto lens with a built-in 1.4x teleconverter.

Features of the new NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S telephoto lens from Nikon include a built-in teleconverter that extends the focal length by 1.4x, allowing the lens to cover two focal lengths, 600 mm and 840 mm. The focal length of the Nikon lens can be extended to 1,200 mm with the Z TELECONVERTER TC-2.0x, or 1,680 mm when the built-in teleconverter is used with it

“The NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S, the super-telephoto prime lens which belongs to the S-Line of NIKKOR Z lenses, pursues the ultimate in optical performance. It features a built-in teleconverter that extends the focal length by 1.4x, enabling coverage of two focal lengths — 600 mm and 840 mm. With a weight of approximately 3,260 g, it is roughly 550 g lighter than the AF-S NIKKOR 600mm f/4E FL ED VR, even with the addition of a built-in teleconverter. “

Super telephoto prime lens

By using the built-in teleconverter and 2.3x crop for video recording with the Nikon Z 9, it is possible to shoot at a focal length equivalent to 1,932 mm.

The weight of approximately 3,260 g despite the addition of a built-in teleconverter makes the NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S roughly 550 g lighter than the AF-S NIKKOR 600mm f/4E FL ED VR.

The total length of approximately 437 mm means the lens fits in a bag that can be carried on board international flights, so you can transport it with confidence.

Color bleeding and flare are suppressed not only at infinity, but also with shooting at close distances, realizing superior sharpness and detail to the edges of the frame from the maximum aperture.

Adoption of Meso Amorphous Coat with the highest anti-reflection performance in NIKKOR history, for significant reduction of ghost and flare.

Adoption of the Silky Swift VCM (SSVCM) for the AF drive enables fast, highly accurate, and quiet AF control.

VR performance equivalent to a 5.0-stop increase in shutter speed; an effect of 5.5 stops is realized when the lens is used with the Z 9 with Synchro VR activation.

Superior dust- and drip-resistant performance is ensured by sealing adopted in various areas including movable parts of the lens barrel as well as a rubber gasket around the lens mount, while excellent anti-fouling performance is achieved with a fluorine coat on the surface of the front-most lens element.

Operability similar to that of the NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S frequently used by professionals enables smooth switching between lenses during super-telephoto shooting that requires photographers to decide on a lens in an instant.

A design considering video recording including a focus-breathing compensation function which effectively reduces shifting of the angle of view when focusing, and stable exposure.

“With a total length of approximately 437 mm, the lens is small enough to be stored in a bag that meets carry-on standards for international flights. Various aberrations are effectively compensated with the adoption of three ED glass, a super ED glass, two fluorite lens, and two SR lens elements for the lens optics. “

“Superior sharpness and detail are possible even at the periphery of the frame from the maximum aperture, and outstanding image quality is realized even when the built-in teleconverter is used. A fast maximum aperture of f/4 makes the lens ideal for photographing rapidly moving subjects, such as at motorcycle racing events, as well as for three-dimensional rendering with natural bokeh.”

Source : Nikon



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals