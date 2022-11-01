Nikon LuFact A2000 ultra-compact smart camera

Nikon has introduced a new smart camera to its range of compact cameras in the form of the LuFact A2000. The new ultra-compact smart camera is combined with the LuFact A2000-G AI processing unit and is used in combination with the LuFact series of camera heads.

The Nikon LuFact A2000-G has been created to provide users with an edge AI computing smart camera equipped with its own CPU and dedicated processor enabling ” independent judgment and processing of inspection data directly at the equipment side”. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Nikon, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime jump over to the official Nikon website by following the link below.

“The “LuFact 2000″ is an easily installed ultra-compact camera ideal for manufacturing process inspection and independent judgment on the presence or absence of a target object, positional deviation, and process recording applications. Additionally, independent edge AI processing of inspection results enables the elimination of computers at the inspection site.”

Nikon smart camera

“Improve inspection speed and accuracy through systemization by connecting the “LuFact A2000″ to the cloud or server to enable processing on the camera (edge AI) and cloud/server sides. Additionally, edge AI processing extracts and transfers only necessary data to the cloud or server, thereby reducing server load and power consumption.”

“The LuFact series offers a wide range of options that enable our customers to optimize their system configuration according to the shooting target and application. This lineup includes the “LuFact AH080-CR”, capable of high-resolution color photography, and the global shutter CMOS image sensor “LuFact CH050-MG” and “LuFact AH050-MG”, suitable for capturing moving subjects. In addition, the “LuFact A2000-G” can be combined with the previously released high-sensitivity “LuFact AH020-MR” or the high-resolution “LuFact AH080-MR”, enabling a more comprehensive range of options for system configuration to match the application requirements.”

Source : Nikon



