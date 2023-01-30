SPINN CP professional camera strap for DSLR or Mirrorless cameras

Photographers and videographers searching for a comfortable professional camera strap for their DSLR or Mirrorless cameras. Might be interested in a new universal camera carrying system called the SPINN CP. Designed to provide comfort when carrying or shooting with “greater intuitiveness than ever before” the latest generation to be launched in 2023 builds on the companies previous designs.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the clever project from roughly $47 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“SPINN CP is made to fit any DSLR or mirrorless camera. Choose the CP.02 model if you wish instant access to your battery compartment, go for the CP.BG plate if you own a camera with battery grip. Both come with Arca quickmount for your tripod. The SPINN CP base plate transfers your camera strap from the top to the bottom of your camera body. Simple physics with an amazing result: Your camera now perfectly connects to your body – fully stabilized by the large contact area together with the wide spacing of the strap eyelets.”

Professional camera strap

“Configure your SPINN CP carrying system by yourself and choose from the following components. The heart of the system is the base plate – without it, nothing works. Both base plates generally fit all DSLR and mirrorless cameras. The CP.02 camera plate is suitable for every DSLR and mirrorless camera. It allows instant access to the battery compartment on almost all popular cameras.”

If the SPINN CP campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the SPINN CP professional camera strap project check out the promotional video below.

“The CP.BG (Battery Grip) is made for your DSLR or Mirrorless if you use a battery grip or have one of the big flagship models like Canon R3, Canon 1-D X, Nikon Z9, Nikon 6D. If so, the CP.BG is the right choice for you. Want an adjustable camera strap that does´nt miss any comfort and is probably the most lightweight in the world? With lowest possible pack size? This pro camera strap offers everything you need: perfect adjustability, high strength and a comfortable feel. With minimal bulk and weight.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the professional camera strap, jump over to the official SPINN CP crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





