Google expands its Generative AI for Search

Google has announced that it is expanding its Generative AI for Search and there are now a number of different ways that you can try it out in Search. This includes the ability to get up to speed on a specific topic quickly.

There is also the ability to get quick tips on your specific question or search query and you can also discover a range of products and things to take into account when you are shopping online.

Today, we’re starting to open up access to Search Labs, a new program to access early experiments from Google. If you’ve already signed up for the waitlist at labs.google.com/search, you’ll be notified by email when you can start testing Labs experiments, like SGE (Search Generative Experience), Code Tips and Add to Sheets in the U.S. And if you want to opt-in to these experiments, simply tap the Labs icon in the latest version of the Google app (Android and iOS) or on Chrome desktop to sign up. You can also visit the Labs site to check your waitlist status.

Once you’re in, the new generative AI powered Search experience will help you take some of the work out of searching, so you can understand a topic faster, uncover new viewpoints and insights and get things done more easily. So instead of asking a series of questions and piecing together that information yourself, Search now can do some of that heavy lifting for you.

You can find out more details about the Generative AI for Search and its new range of features that are being made available for you to test out over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals