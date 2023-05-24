New Photoshop Generative AI feature lets you quickly modify photos

Adobe has rolled out a new artificial intelligence update to its Photoshop photo editing software. Providing users with a quick way to manipulate imagery using the new powerful Generative AI feature that can be used to “conjure up concepts. Turn views into vistas. Build castles in the sky. With simple text prompts and Generative Fill”.

Firefly’s first model is trained on Adobe Stock images, openly licensed content and other public domain content without copyright restrictions. The AI Photoshop update is currently in its beta development stage and is now available as a free trial for those interested. Check out the video below to see the new Photoshop AI feature in action.

Photoshop Generative AI feature

“Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, launched six weeks ago with an initial focus on the generation of images and text effects. It has quickly became one of the most successful beta launches in Adobe’s history, with beta users generating over 100 million assets. Since its launch, Firefly has been expanded to support vector recoloring and generative fill. Firefly is the only AI service that generates commercially viable, professional quality content and is designed to be embedded directly into creators’ workflows.

Enterprises will be able to extend Firefly with their own creative collateral in order to generate content that includes the company’s images, vectors and brand language. The integration of Firefly across Adobe Experience Cloud applications will allow marketing organizations to use Firefly to accelerate their content supply chain production.”

“By integrating Firefly directly into workflows as a creative co-pilot, Adobe is accelerating ideation, exploration and production for all of our customers,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president, Digital Media at Adobe. “Generative Fill combines the speed and ease of generative AI with the power and precision of Photoshop, empowering customers to bring their visions to life at the speed of their imaginations.”

If you are interested in learning more about using the latest artificial intelligence technologies, jump over to our in-depth article on setting up a Chat GPT login and how you can use it fully wide variety of different everyday applications.

Source : Adobe



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals