New Microsoft 365 Project and Planner features

Microsoft’s Project and Planner tools are continuously evolving to meet the changing needs of project management in a global and distributed work environment. With a host of new features and improvements on the horizon, users can look forward to a more efficient and collaborative project management experience.

Microsoft’s Project and Planner tools are designed to adapt to the changing nature of work. As work becomes increasingly global and distributed, the need for collaboration has never been more critical. These tools are built to accommodate this shift, integrating all tasks and plans into the Task App in Teams. This integration has resulted in a significant uptick in active users, demonstrating the effectiveness of this approach.

Microsoft 365 Project and Planner

The Planner tool, in particular, has been the recipient of continuous enhancements. Features such as My Day, Flagged Mails, Grid View, Recurring Tasks, and Rich Text have been added to make task management more efficient and user-friendly. In the near future, the Planner tool will be able to capture all tasks created during team meetings, and it will feature a Planner Loop Component, allowing for the hosting of plans anywhere within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem.

The Project tool is being refined to aid with coordination and visibility in global teams. New features like Conversations, Notifications, and Activity Feeds have been introduced, and a Task History capability is on the horizon. This feature will provide a comprehensive view of task progression, enhancing transparency and accountability within teams.

Agile and Waterfall methodologies

One of the most notable improvements in the Project tool is the integration of Agile and Waterfall methodologies. This combination offers features like Kanban boards, sprints, backlogs, and people workload views, catering to different project management styles. Additionally, new templates have been introduced to simplify the process of starting a new project.

Microsoft has also developed a system for users to easily try out Project and share it with their colleagues. This system gives IT professionals complete control over the trial process, ensuring a smooth and secure experience for all users.

Complex projects

In a bid to cater to larger and more complex projects, Microsoft is adding features to Projects that aim to help Planner users grow in skills and maturity. This is part of Microsoft’s strategy to bridge the professional project manager gap, providing users with the tools they need to manage complex projects effectively.

In the upcoming spring release, Microsoft plans to introduce features that will enable the management of organizational goals and align projects to these goals. Projects and plans will be able to connect to goals in Viva Goals, and progress can be reported, providing a holistic view of organizational performance.

Source : Microsoft



