Microsoft Teams update increases file upload limit to 250GB and more

Microsoft Teams as been specifically designed to help improve our productivity at work in the way we communicate both with internal colleagues and external customers. The platform’s dedication to enhancing collaborative efforts through continuous improvements is noteworthy. Its latest update in June 2023 is no exception, and you will be pleased to know that it includes several new features, each uniquely designed to foster team cooperation, streamline workflows, and enhance overall user experience.

Microsoft Viva Learning Integration If you’re wondering how Microsoft is driving educational enhancement within Teams, its integration with Microsoft Viva Learning might interest you. This feature allows users to discover, share, and learn directly within Microsoft Teams. It offers a wide range of content types, such as articles, videos, and even full courses. The move positions learning right at the heart of teamwork, offering employees an easily accessible, in-line tool to expand their skills and knowledge. Room Remote App for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android To provide users with more control over their meeting environment, Microsoft Teams has introduced the Room Remote app for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android. This feature brings more flexibility to your meetings by transforming your Android device into a remote control. You can use it to join a meeting, adjust audio and video settings, or even control the content being shared. Simplified External Access If you want to improve cross-organizational collaboration, the simplified external access should prove beneficial. The new Microsoft Teams update allows for more straightforward connectivity with individuals outside your organization. It eliminates the need for the manual provision of external access, making it easier to collaborate with partners, vendors, or clients. Increased File Upload Limit One of the most significant changes is the increased file upload limit. This change allows users to upload files up to 250GB in size, marking a considerable increase from the previous 100GB limit. This should come as welcome news to users who often deal with large files, such as 3D models or video files.

Activating the new Teams features

With these impressive features on board, you’re probably curious about how to make the most of them. To get started, just follow these steps:

Activate Microsoft Viva Learning integration To activate the Microsoft Viva Learning integration, navigate to Teams Admin Center, then to Teams apps, and finally to Setup policies. Under the Pinned apps section, add Viva Learning and you’re good to go. Set up the Room Remote App for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android For setting up the Room Remote app, download the Room Remote app from Google Play Store on your Android device. After installation, open the app and sign in using your Teams credentials. Choose the room you want to control, and voila, you have transformed your device into a meeting controller. Leverage Simplified External Access The Simplified External Access is automatically applied with this update. Therefore, no manual setup is necessary on your part. This feature is set to ease your collaboration with external partners immediately. Utilize the Increased File Upload Limit To take advantage of the increased file upload limit, no further steps are necessary. You can now upload larger files directly to your Teams channels and chats.

As these updates are rolled out, teams can leverage these new capabilities to create a more interactive and flexible collaboration environment. Users who frequently deal with large files will especially appreciate the expanded file upload limit. While the simplified external access also promises smoother collaborations with external contacts.



