Microsoft Teams progressive web app (PWA) lands on Linux

Microsoft has this week announced that its Teams progressive web app now available on Linux enabling those of you, who rely on Microsoft Teams for collaboration and communication to use the Teams PWA. Microsoft explains a little more about the new web app availability on Linux. The PWA offers access to more capabilities, including custom backgrounds, gallery view, reactions, the raise-a-hand feature in meetings, as well as large gallery and Together mode views.

The Microsoft Teams PWA on Linux now also provides desktop-like app features, such as system notifications for chat and channel, a dock icon with respective controls, application auto-start, easy access to system app permissions and more.

Microsoft Teams PWA for Linux

“We’re excited to announce the general availability of support for the Microsoft Teams progressive web app (PWA) as a feature of our current web client for Linux customers. The PWA enables us to ship the latest Microsoft Teams features faster to our Linux customers and helps us bridge the gaps between the Teams desktop client on Linux and Windows. The PWA experience is available for both Edge and Chrome browsers running on Linux.”

“The Teams PWA for Linux can be used with Conditional Access configuration, applied through Endpoint Manager, to enable Linux users to access the Teams web application while securely using Edge. This helps organizations use an industry-leading, unified endpoint management solution for Teams from Linux endpoints with security and quality built in.”

Source : Microsoft



