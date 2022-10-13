Post-it Note App for Microsoft Teams helps you brainstorm more effectively

Microsoft and the Post-it Brand have formed a partnership to create a new Post-it Note app specifically designed for use with Microsoft Teams. Enabling you to quickly and effectively brainstorm, improve focus and capture ideas in the workplace as well as remotely wherever you maybe. The new Post-it Note app has been designed to provide a virtual whiteboard where are you can import physical Post-it notes or create digital version from scratch.

“Pasting your favorite inspirational quote to your workstation, leaving a reminder for a coworker (or for yourself), or jotting down a grocery list —the reasons to reach for a Post-it Note are numerous, especially in the workplace. “With people scattered here, there, and everywhere, it’s more challenging to get that creative magic to come to life,” says Thompson. “

Post-it Note App

“It was exactly this dilemma that inspired 3M, owners of the Post-it Brand, to collaborate with Microsoft and develop the Post-it App for Microsoft Teams. The result is an app that digitizes hand-written notes, enables people to brainstorm together in the Teams meeting experience, and even surfaces relevant documents from internal and external sources to help produce even better results.”

“We asked ourselves how we could make ideating in a hybrid meeting as simple as writing an idea down on a Post-it Note,” says Thompson. “Creating the Post-it App was all about bridging the analog and digital worlds to help people have the most effective collaboration experience in Microsoft Teams.”

Source : Microsoft



